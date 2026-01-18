Skip to main content
Robert Morris secures 92-89 OT victory over Northern Kentucky

By AP News

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr. had 23 points in Robert Morris’ 92-89 overtime victory over Northern Kentucky on Saturday night.

Donovan Oday hit a 3-pointer for Northern Kentucky with six seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied 81-all. Robert Morris scored the last four points of OT on Prather’s jumper with 1:08 left and on a pair of free throws from Darius Livingston with nine seconds remaining.

Prather went 9 of 18 from the field (4 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Colonials (12-8, 4-5 Horizon League). Nikolaos Chitikoudis scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds. Kaleb Brown finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Oday led the Norse (14-7, 6-4) with 38 points and four assists. LJ Wells added 18 points and eight rebounds for Northern Kentucky. Dan Gherezgher Jr. also had 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

