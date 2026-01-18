Byrd, Davis lead San Diego State past New Mexico 83-79

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miles Byrd led San Diego State with 21 points and BJ Davis secured the victory with a jump shot with 10 seconds left as the Aztecs knocked off New Mexico 83-79 on Saturday night.

Byrd added eight rebounds, three steals, and four blocks for the Aztecs (13-4, 7-0 Mountain West Conference). Pharaoh Compton added 12 points and three steals. Taj DeGourville finished with 11 points for the Aztecs, who prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

Tomislav Buljan finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and four steals for the Lobos (14-4, 5-2). Jake Hall added 15 points and five assists for New Mexico. Antonio Chol finished with 12 points.

Byrd scored 10 points to help San Diego State build a 48-35 lead at the break.

