Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
47.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Potter scores 23 as Utah Tech beats Tarleton State 75-71

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Ethan Potter’s 23 points helped Utah Tech defeat Tarleton State 75-71 on Saturday.

Potter also had seven rebounds for the Trailblazers (10-10, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference). Noah Bolanga scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Chance Trujillo shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Texans (11-8, 2-4) were led in scoring by Cam McDowell, who finished with 25 points, five assists and three steals. Chris Mpaka added 11 points and seven rebounds for Tarleton State. Dior Johnson had 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.