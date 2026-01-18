Parker scores 22 as Florida Atlantic defeats Temple 79-73

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josiah Parker had 22 points and 12 rebounds off of the bench to help lead Florida Atlantic past Temple 79-73 on Sunday.

Xander Pintelon scored 12 points and added eight rebounds for the Owls (13-6, 5-1 American Athletic Conference). Devin Vanterpool shot 5 for 16, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Owls (11-7, 3-2) were led in scoring by Aiden Tobiason, who finished with 23 points and four steals. Derrian Ford added 22 points and seven rebounds for Temple. Gavin Griffiths had 14 points and two blocks.

Maxim Logue scored 10 points in the first half and Florida Atlantic went into halftime trailing 34-30. Parker scored 19 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Florida Atlantic to a six-point victory.

