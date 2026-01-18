Oakland secures 88-63 victory over Green Bay

Skip to main content
By AP News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tuburu Niavalurua had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Isaac Garrett added 17 points and added 10 rebounds as Oakland beat Green Bay 88-63 on Sunday to snap the Phoenix’s five-game win streak.

Ziare Wells finished 6 of 7 from the field and finish with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Golden Grizzlies (11-9, 7-2 Horizon League).

Ramel Bethea finished with 11 points and four blocks for the Phoenix (11-9, 6-3). Justin Allen added nine points and six rebounds for Green Bay. Marcus Hall also had nine points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

