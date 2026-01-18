Stevenson scores 34, Purdue Fort Wayne knocks off Milwaukee 100-82

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Mikale Stevenson’s 34 points led Purdue Fort Wayne over Milwaukee 100-82 on Sunday.

Stevenson also contributed six assists for the Mastodons (12-8, 6-3 Horizon League). DeAndre Craig had 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals while shooting 5 for 15 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Corey Hadnot II had 19 points and finished 8 of 12 from the field.

Amar Augillard led the Panthers (8-12, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 35 points. Josh Dixon added 13 points for Milwaukee. Stevie Elam finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press