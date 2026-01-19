Skip to main content
Lindsey scores 24, Albany defeats Vermont 75-68

By AP News

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amir Lindsey’s 24 points helped Albany defeat Vermont 75-68 on Monday.

Lindsey shot 6 for 18 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Great Danes (7-12, 3-1 America East Conference). Abdoulaye Fall scored 16 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Isaac Abidde shot 7 of 10 from the field and finished with 16 points.

Gus Yalden finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for the Catamounts (11-8, 3-1). TJ Hurley added 15 points for Vermont. Ben Johnson also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

