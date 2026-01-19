Skip to main content
Niesman’s 23 help Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Wagner 68-61

By AP News

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Joey Niesman scored 23 points as Fairleigh Dickinson beat Wagner 68-61 on Monday.

Niesman shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Knights (6-13, 3-3 Northeast Conference). Arthur Cox scored 13 points, going 5 of 7 from the floor. Eric Parnell had 11 points.

Nick Jones led the way for the Seahawks (6-11, 1-5) with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals. Bryan Akanmu added 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

