Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
63.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Williamson scores 13 as Saint Peter’s downs Iona 77-63

Sponsored by:
By AP News

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Zaakir Williamson had 13 points in Saint Peter’s 77-63 victory against Iona on Monday.

Williamson added three blocks for the Peacocks (11-6, 8-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Lucas Scroggins scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Brent Bland shot 3 of 9 from the field and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Gaels (12-8, 4-5) were led by Denver Anglin, who recorded 15 points and three steals. Toby Harris added 14 points for Iona. Lamin Sabally had nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.