Belle scores 20 as VCU knocks off Saint Joseph’s 79-72

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Michael Belle scored 20 points off of the bench to lead VCU over Saint Joseph’s 79-72 on Monday.

Belle added five rebounds and three steals for the Rams (13-6, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brandon Jennings scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 (4 for 4 from 3-point range). Terrence Hill Jr. shot 3 for 11 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Derek Simpson finished with 27 points and four assists for the Hawks (11-8, 3-3). Saint Joseph’s also got 10 points, nine rebounds and six blocks from Justice Ajogbor. Anthony Finkley had 10 points.

VCU entered halftime up 34-29. Hill paced the team in scoring in the first half with six points. VCU took the lead for good with 6:58 remaining in the second half on a free throw from Tyrell Ward to make it 60-59.

By The Associated Press