Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
57.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Belle scores 20 as VCU knocks off Saint Joseph’s 79-72

Sponsored by:
By AP News

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Michael Belle scored 20 points off of the bench to lead VCU over Saint Joseph’s 79-72 on Monday.

Belle added five rebounds and three steals for the Rams (13-6, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brandon Jennings scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 (4 for 4 from 3-point range). Terrence Hill Jr. shot 3 for 11 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Derek Simpson finished with 27 points and four assists for the Hawks (11-8, 3-3). Saint Joseph’s also got 10 points, nine rebounds and six blocks from Justice Ajogbor. Anthony Finkley had 10 points.

VCU entered halftime up 34-29. Hill paced the team in scoring in the first half with six points. VCU took the lead for good with 6:58 remaining in the second half on a free throw from Tyrell Ward to make it 60-59.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.