McNeese earns 69-53 victory against Texas A&M-CC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Larry Johnson had 17 points in McNeese’s 69-53 victory over Texas A&M-CC on Monday.

Johnson also had nine rebounds for the Cowboys (15-4, 8-2 Southland Conference). Carl Cherenfant scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Tyshawn Archie shot 4 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Sheldon Williams led the way for the Islanders (10-9, 6-4) with 13 points and eight rebounds.

By The Associated Press