Keon Thompson scores 20 to help Stephen F. Austin secure 79-62 victory over Nicholls

By AP News

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Keon Thompson had 20 points to guide Stepen F. Austin to a 79-62 victory over Nicholls on Monday night.

Thompson shot 8 of 10 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Lumberjacks (16-3, 9-1 Southland Conference). Ahamed Mohammed added 15 points and Chrishawn Christmas scored 10.

Jaylen Searles led the Colonels (8-11, 7-3) with 22 points and eight rebounds. Jalik Dunkley totaled 12 points and eight rebounds. Trae English also scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

