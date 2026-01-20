Skip to main content
Davian Brown scores 16 to lead Montana State over Northern Colorado 73-68

By AP News

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Davian Brown scored 16 points and Montana State beat Northern Colorado 73-68 on Monday night.

Brown went 6 of 11 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Bobcats (11-8, 5-1 Big Sky Conference). Christian King had 11 points on 3-for-15 shooting, adding seven rebounds. Jed Miller hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

The Bears (11-9, 1-6) were led by Brock Wisne, who posted 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Northern Colorado also got 13 points from Vincent Delano and 12 from Zack Bloch.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

