Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pitino gets 899th win as St. John’s rallies from 15 down in 2nd half for 65-60 win over Seton Hall

Sponsored by:
By AP News
St Johns Georgetown Basketball

St Johns Georgetown Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

NEW YORK (AP) — Dillon Mitchell had 17 points and 11 rebounds as St. John’s rallied from 15 down in the second half to beat Seton Hall 65-60 on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, giving Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino his 899th career win.

Pitino can reach 900 on Saturday at Xavier with a win over his son, of all things. Richard Pitino is in his first season coaching the Musketeers.

Bryce Hopkins added 13 points and eight boards for the Red Storm (14-5, 7-1 Big East), who sit just outside the AP Top 25 this week. St. John’s has won five straight and seven of eight.

AJ Staton-McCray scored 16 points to pace the rugged Pirates (14-5, 4-4), who lost their third game in a row. Tajuan Simpkins added 14 off the bench, and Stephon Payne had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

After a one-week stint at No. 25 in the AP poll, Seton Hall didn’t receive any votes this week following home losses to then-No. 3 UConn and Butler.

Seton Hall took a 38-32 lead into halftime and scored the first nine points of the second half to open a 47-32 cushion — matching the largest deficit for St. John’s all season.

But the Red Storm got more aggressive on both ends and chipped away, aided by some poor free-throw shooting by the Pirates.

Mitchell’s layup with 4:53 remaining put St. John’s ahead 55-54, its first lead since there was 6:43 left in the first half.

Up next

Seton Hall visits DePaul on Saturday.

St. John’s plays Saturday at Xavier, pitting Rick Pitino against his son for the first time in a conference game. Richard Pitino is 1-3 in coaching matchups with his father, including a loss last season at MSG with New Mexico.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.