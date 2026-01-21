Bizjack’s 24 lead Butler over DePaul 87-80

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Finley Bizjack had 24 points in Butler’s 87-80 win over DePaul on Tuesday night.

Bizjack shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Bulldogs (12-7, 3-5 Big East Conference). Michael Ajayi added 17 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 9 from the line while he also had eight rebounds and five assists. Evan Haywood had 15 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Blue Demons (11-8, 3-5) were led in scoring by Layden Blocker, who finished with 20 points. CJ Gunn added 16 points and four steals for DePaul. Brandon Maclin also put up 12 points.

Ajayi scored nine points in the first half and Butler went into the break trailing 37-33. Bizjack had an 18-point second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press