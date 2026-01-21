Towns’ 21 lead Bowling Green past Western Michigan 72-54

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Sam Towns’ 21 points and nine rebounds helped Bowling Green defeat Western Michigan 72-54 on Tuesday.

Javontae Campbell had 20 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals while shooting 7 for 16 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Falcons (13-6, 4-3 Mid-American Conference). Josiah Shackelford had 13 points and shot 3 for 5 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Justice Williams finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Broncos (7-12, 1-6). Trey Lewis added nine points for Western Michigan. Max Burton also had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Bowling Green took the lead for good about five minutes into the game and the score was 32-23 at halftime, with Campbell racking up 12 points. Bowling Green extended its lead to 40-25 during the second half, fueled by a 16-2 scoring run. Towns scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.

