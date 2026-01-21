Joshua Jefferson’s second triple-double leads No. 9 Iowa State over UCF 87-57

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Joshua Jefferson had 17 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 12 assists for his second triple-double of the season as No. 9 Iowa State defeated UCF 87-57 on Tuesday night.

Milan Momcilovic scored 20 points as the Cyclones (17-2, 4-2 Big 12), coming off their first losses of the season, bounced back in their return home, building a 44-26 halftime lead and pulling away in the second half.

Jefferson is the first player in school history with multiple triple-doubles in a season and is the second Division I player this season with more than one. Jefferson’s other triple-double was in an 80-59 win over West Virginia on Jan. 2.

Killyan Toure and Jamarion Batemon each had 12 points and Blake Buchanan added 11 for the Cyclones.

Iowa State forced 19 turnover from the Knights (14-4, 3-3).

Riley Kugel and Jordan Burks each scored 15 points for UCF.

The Cyclones were coming off their first losses of the season — an 84-63 loss at Kansas last Tuesday and a 79-70 defeat at Cincinnati on Saturday. They were plagued by slow starts in those two losses, trailing by double-digits in the first half, and came into the game having fallen behind in the first half of their last five games.

But Iowa State had a strong start to this game, getting off to a 25-12 lead in the first nine minutes. The Cyclones led 31-19 before UCF answered with a 7-0 run. Then Iowa State held the Knights scoreless for the last 5:45 of the half. UCF missed six shots and committed four turnovers during that stretch.

UCF was without guard Jamichael Stillwell, who was listed as a game-time decision on the Big 12’s availability report. Stillwell, who averages 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, has five double-doubles this season.

