Crawford puts up 16 in UIC’s 76-49 victory against Evansville

CHICAGO (AP) — Elijah Crawford had 16 points in UIC’s 76-49 win over Evansville on Tuesday night.

Crawford added seven assists for the Flames (10-10, 5-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Rashund Washington Jr. scored 10 points and added 10 rebounds. Ahmad Henderson II shot 5 for 10, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Joshua Hughes led the Purple Aces (5-15, 1-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. Evansville also got 10 points and three steals from Bryce Quinet.

UIC took the lead with 14:26 left in the first half and did not trail again. Crawford led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 34-20 at the break. Crawford scored a team-high eight points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press