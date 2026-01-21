Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
50.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Meadow scores 21 as Boise State knocks off Wyoming 81-65

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Andrew Meadow’s 21 points helped Boise State defeat Wyoming 81-65 on Tuesday.

Meadow shot 8 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Broncos (11-8, 3-5 Mountain West Conference). Drew Fielder had 15 points and nine rebounds while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line. Dylan Andrews shot 4 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Leland Walker led the way for the Cowboys (11-8, 2-6) with 30 points. Wyoming also got eight points apiece from Damarion Dennis and Gavin Gores.

Boise State took the lead for good with 6:55 left in the first half. The score was 38-18 at halftime, with Javan Buchanan racking up eight points. Meadow scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as Boise State went on to secure a victory, despite being outscored by Wyoming in the second half by a four-point margin.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.