Scovens scores 19, Davidson downs Fordham 68-63

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Josh Scovens scored 19 points as Davidson beat Fordham 68-63 on Wednesday night.

Scovens also had three steals for the Wildcats (12-6, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Roberts Blums scored 14 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line and added three steals.

Dejour Reaves finished with 22 points for the Rams (10-10, 1-6). Jack Whitbourn added 11 points.

Blums scored six points in the first half and Davidson went into the break trailing 30-26. Scovens scored 17 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press