Cochran’s 18, Johnson’s game-winner lead Rhode Island past Richmond, 69-68

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Cochran led Rhode Island with 18 points and RJ Johnson scored the game-winning shot with three seconds left as the Rams beat Richmond 69-68 on Wednesday.

Richmond’s Tyler Cochran stole the inbounds to close the win.

Cochran added seven rebounds and three steals for the Rams (11-8, 2-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Keeyan Itejere scored 10 points and added eight rebounds. Jahmere Tripp had 10 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Aiden Argabright led the way for the Spiders (13-7, 3-4) with 20 points and four steals. Jaden Daughtry added 10 points, six rebounds and three steals for Richmond.

Rhode Island went into halftime tied with Richmond 33-33. Cochran scored 10 points in the half.

