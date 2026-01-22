Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
54.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Illinois State defeats Northern Iowa 59-54

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Boden Skunberg’s 20 points helped Illinois State defeat Northern Iowa 59-54 on Wednesday night.

Skunberg also had eight rebounds for the Redbirds (14-6, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Ty’Reek Coleman scored eight points while going 2 of 3 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Chase Walker had seven points and shot 1 of 5 from the field and 5 for 5 from the foul line.

Ben Schwieger led the Panthers (12-8, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Northern Iowa also got 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Will Hornseth. Leon Bond III also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Illinois State went into the half ahead of Northern Iowa 24-16. Skunberg put up eight points in the half. Skunberg scored Illinois State’s last six points as the Redbirds finished off a five-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.