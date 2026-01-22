Hall has 16, New Mexico defeats Fresno State 83-74

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jake Hall scored 16 points, Uriah Tenette added 15, and New Mexico beat Fresno State 83-74 on Wednesday night.

Hall grabbed six rebounds and Tenette had four steals. Tomislav Buljan shot 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points for the Lobos (15-4, 6-2 Mountain West Conference).

DeShawn Gory led the way for the Bulldogs (9-10, 3-5) with 31 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Fresno State also got 17 points from Jake Heidbreder. Bastien Rieber had 10 points.

New Mexico took the lead less than five minutes into the game and did not trail again. Hall led the Lobos with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-23 at the break. New Mexico used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 16-point lead at 47-31 with 14:18 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

By The Associated Press