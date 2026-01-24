Walker scores 33 as N.C. A&T knocks off Towson 80-73

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lewis Walker scored 33 points as N.C. A&T beat Towson 80-73 on Saturday.

Walker added seven rebounds for the Aggies (9-10, 2-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Dwayne Pierce scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Zamoku Weluche-Ume recorded a double-double with 11 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.

The Tigers (12-10, 4-5) were led in scoring by Tyler Tejada, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Jack Doumbia added 19 points and four assists for Towson. Tyler Coleman also had 11 points and two steals.

Walker scored 18 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead N.C. A&T to a seven-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press