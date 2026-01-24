Georgetown secures 81-78 win against Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — KJ Lewis scored 21 of his 26 points after halftime in Georgetown’s 81-78 victory over Providence on Saturday to end the Hoyas’ six-game losing streak.

Lewis also contributed five rebounds for the Hoyas (10-10, 2-7 Big East Conference). Vincent Iwuchukwu shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to add 16 points. Malik Mack had 13 points and went 6 of 12 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range).

Jaylin Sellers led the Friars (9-11, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four assists. Providence also got 14 points and four assists from Stefan Vaaks. Jamier Jones also had 14 points.

Mack scored eight points in the first half and Georgetown went into halftime trailing 43-25.

