Carnegie and Theuerkauf score 19 each and Georgia women topple No. 11 Kentucky 72-67

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Dani Carnegie and Rylie Theuerkauf scored 19 points each and Georgia led nearly wire-to-wire in a 72-67 victory over No. 11 Kentucky on Saturday.

A 3-pointer from Kaelyn Carroll gave the Wildcats their only lead of the game, 42-39 with 5 1/2 minutes remaining in the third quarter. Georgia scored the next seven points and went on to lead 52-50 heading to the fourth. The teams combined to make 10 3s in the quarter, six of them by Kentucky.

The Lady Bulldogs led 60-55 with 5:45 remaining before defense took over and neither team scored in the next three minutes. Mia Woolfolk’s jumper gave Georgia a seven-point lead with 2:34 remaining then Amelia Hassett’s 3 got the Wildcats within 62-58. It was the last made basket before another 3 by Hassett got Kentucky within 70-67 with eight seconds to go.

Carnegie finished off the win with a pair of free throws for Georgia. The Lady Bulldogs made 18 of 20 free throws.

Woolfolk had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Trinity Turner scored 14 points for Georgia (18-3, 4-3 SEC).

Hassett and Asia Boone, who combined to make nine of Kentucky’s 11 3-pointers, scored 15 points each. Tonie Morgan had 10 points and 12 assists, and Jordan Obi scored 12 to go with nine rebounds.

Georgia scored the first nine points of the game and led 21-12 through the first quarter. A 3-pointer by Turner pushed Georgia’s lead to 24-12 to open the second quarter but Kentucky (17-5, 4-4) rallied and trailed only 34-26 at halftime.

The game was moved from Sunday to Saturday because of the severe winter storm affecting much of the country from the southern plains and Rocky Mountains to New England through the weekend.

Up next

Georgia: Alabama visits on Thursday.

Kentucky: at Arkansas on Sunday. ___

