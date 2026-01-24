Clemence hits 7 shots from deep, helps Texas A&M cruise past South Carolina 92-69

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Zach Clemence scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers to lead Texas A&M to a 92-69 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

Rylan Griffen added 16 points for Texas A&M (16-4, 6-1 Southeastern Conference), which entered tied with Florida atop the SEC standings and has won nine of its last 10 games.

Pop Isaacs and Rashaun Agee each chipped in with 11 points for the Aggies.

The Aggies finished the first half on a 19-4 run to take a 46-25 lead at the break. Clemence scored 12 points and Ruben Dominguez scored all nine of his on 3s for the Aggies. Meechie Johnson scored 13 first-half points to pace the Gamecocks.

Ali Dibba’s jumper with 12:30 left in the second half gave the Aggies their largest lead, 70-38.

Johnson scored 26 points on 7-of-12 shooting and made all 10 of his free-throw attempts to lead South Carolina (11-9, 2-5), which has lost four of its last five. Kobe Knox added 18 points and Myles Stute had 11.

Up next

South Carolina: At No. 16 Florida on Wednesday.

Texas A&M: At No. 21 Georgia on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball