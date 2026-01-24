Decker scores 25 as Liberty defeats Delaware 67-51

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Brett Decker Jr.’s 25 points helped Liberty defeat Delaware 67-51 on Saturday.

Decker shot 8 for 16 (6 for 12 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Flames (17-3, 9-0 Conference USA). JJ Harper scored 10 points while going 4 of 8 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Kaden Metheny shot 3 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points. The Flames extended their winning streak to 11 games.

Christian Bliss finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-14, 1-7). Justyn Fernandez added 16 points for Delaware. Tyler Houser had six points.

Liberty took the lead with 12:18 left in the first half and did not trail again. Decker led his team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 34-28 at the break. Liberty extended its lead to 60-42 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run.

