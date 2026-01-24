Skip to main content
Dawson scores 18 and Morehead State beats Eastern Illinois 73-68

By AP News

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Chase Dawson’s 18 points helped Morehead State defeat Eastern Illinois 73-68 on Saturday.

Dawson shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Eagles (11-10, 7-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Anouar Mellouk scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 9 from the floor and added 11 rebounds and four blocks. George Marshall shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Preston Turner led the way for the Panthers (9-12, 5-5) with 18 points. Eastern Illinois also got 13 points from Kooper Jacobi.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

