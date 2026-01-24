Skip to main content
Armstrong scores 22 in UMBC’s 79-56 victory over UMass-Lowell

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — DJ Armstrong had 22 points in UMBC’s 79-56 win over UMass-Lowell on Saturday.

Armstrong shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Retrievers (12-7, 5-1 America East Conference). Josh Odunowo added 17 points and Jah’likai King scored 10.

Austin Green led the River Hawks (8-13, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds. Victor Okojie added 12 points for UMass-Lowell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

