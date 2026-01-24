Quinn scores 27 as Drake beats Indiana State 76-62

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Quinn had 27 points in Drake’s 76-62 victory over Indiana State on Saturday.

Quinn added three steals for the Bulldogs (11-10, 5-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Owen Larson scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. Eli Shetlar finished with seven points.

The Sycamores (9-12, 2-8) were led by Ian Scott and Markus Harding, who each scored 12 points. Jo Van Buggenhout also had eight points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Drake carried 26-24 lead into halftime, as Larson led the way with 12 points. Quinn scored 18 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press