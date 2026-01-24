Skip to main content
Western Carolina wins 88-58 over VMI

By AP News

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Kell scored 18 points as Western Carolina beat VMI 88-58 on Saturday.

Kell shot 7 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Catamounts (7-12, 3-5 Southern Conference). Cord Stansberry added 17 points while going 7 of 15 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and had five assists. Julien Soumaoro shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

AJ Clark finished with 17 points for the Keydets (6-15, 1-7). Tan Yildizoglu added 13 points for VMI. The Keydets extended their losing streak to six straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

