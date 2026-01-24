Western Carolina wins 88-58 over VMI

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Kell scored 18 points as Western Carolina beat VMI 88-58 on Saturday.

Kell shot 7 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Catamounts (7-12, 3-5 Southern Conference). Cord Stansberry added 17 points while going 7 of 15 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and had five assists. Julien Soumaoro shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

AJ Clark finished with 17 points for the Keydets (6-15, 1-7). Tan Yildizoglu added 13 points for VMI. The Keydets extended their losing streak to six straight.

