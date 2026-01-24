Benigni scores 19 as Navy knocks off Army 84-56

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Austin Benigni had 19 points in Navy’s 84-56 victory against Army on Saturday.

Benigni had six assists for the Patriot League-leading Midshipmen (15-6, 7-1). Mike Woods scored 17 points, going 6 of 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range). Aidan Kehoe shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Ryan Curry led the way for the Black Knights (8-13, 2-6) with 15 points. Jaxson Bell added 14 points for Army.

Navy took the lead for good with 8:54 left in the first half. The score was 46-34 at halftime, with Benigni racking up 15 points. Navy pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 16 points. Navy outscored Army by 16 points in the final half, as Woods led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

By The Associated Press