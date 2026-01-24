Skip to main content
Menard’s 15 lead Marist over Quinnipiac 71-64

By AP News

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Menard scored 15 points as Marist beat Quinnipiac 71-64 on Saturday.

Menard shot 6 for 12, for the Red Foxes (13-7, 7-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Elijah Lewis scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 13 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Jason Schofield had 12 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field, along with two blocks.

Asim Jones led the way for the Bobcats (14-8, 7-4) with 22 points. Keith Mcknight added 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Quinnipiac. Amarri Monroe also had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Red Foxes built a 43-28 lead at the half, using a pair of 7-0 runs early and late in the half. They built as much as an 18-point second half lead with a 15-5 run before allowing an 11-2 run to let the Bobcats close the deficit to a single point with 1:22 remaining.

The Bobcats went scoreless from that point, with the Red Foxes making six free throws to close the game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

