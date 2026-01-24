Skip to main content
Augillard has 16 as Milwaukee knocks off Youngstown State 65-64

By AP News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Amar Augillard’s 16 points helped Milwaukee defeat Youngstown State 65-64 on Saturday.

Augillard added seven rebounds for the Panthers (9-13, 5-6 Horizon League). Stevie Elam scored 14 points, shooting 3 of 8 (2 of 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Dorceus had 13 points and went 6 of 11 from the field.

The Penguins (10-12, 3-8) were led in scoring by Cris Carroll, who finished with 19 points and three steals. Rich Rolf added 14 points and nine rebounds for Youngstown State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

