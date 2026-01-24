Skip to main content
Burries scores 22 points, No. 1 Arizona dominates West Virginia 88-53 to remain undefeated

Sponsored by:
By AP News
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Brayden Burries scored 22 points, Koa Peat added 17 and top-ranked Arizona remained undefeated with an 88-53 dismantling of West Virginia on Saturday.

The Wildcats (20-0, 7-0 Big 12) were unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history to start the week and concluded it with two blowouts.

Coming off a 73-51 win over Cincinnati on Wednesday, Arizona dominated the Mountaineers (13-7, 4-3) while building a 20-point halftime lead and didn’t let up for the program’s best start since opening 21-0 in 2013-14.

The Wildcats are one of three remaining undefeated teams, with No. 7 Nebraska and No. 25 Miami (Ohio).

Chance Moore led the Mountaineers with 12 points.

West Virginia beat Arizona State 75-63 on Wednesday for its first road victory, but didn’t put up much of a fight against the nation’s No. 1 team.

Arizona had a seven-point lead in the game’s first 3 1/2 minutes and pushed it 11 despite hitting one field goal in 10 attempts over a nearly five-minute stretch.

The Wildcats had no defensive letdowns during the first half, holding West Virginia to 29% shooting, including 3 of 15 from 3.

Burries hit a pair of early 3-pointers to get the Wildcats going and had 13 points by halftime. West Virginia closed the first half with a sloppy turnover and Dwayne Aristode converted it to a layup at the buzzer that put Arizona up 43-23.

Burries hit an early 3-pointer in the second half and scored on a during an opening 10-4 run that pushed the Wildcats’ lead to 26.

Up next

West Virginia: Hosts Kansas State on Tuesday.

Arizona: Plays at No. 13 BYU on Monday.

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer

