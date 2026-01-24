Skip to main content
Valdes scores 22 as Troy downs Georgia Southern 83-78

By AP News

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Victor Valdes scored 22 points as Troy beat Georgia Southern 83-78 on Saturday.

Valdes shot 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Trojans (15-6, 8-1 Sun Belt Conference). Thomas Dowd scored 16 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the line and added 12 rebounds. Cobi Campbell shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Eagles (13-9, 5-4) were led in scoring by Alden Applewhite, who finished with 19 points and three steals. Spudd Webb added 17 points and six rebounds for Georgia Southern. Tyren Moore also put up 14 points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

