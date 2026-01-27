Skip to main content
Trent Mosquera scores 18 to lead Le Moyne to 87-74 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson

Sponsored by:
By AP News

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Trent Mosquera scored 18 points to help Le Moyne defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 87-74 on Monday night.

Mosquera also had six rebounds for the Dolphins (11-10, 6-2 Northeast Conference). Jakai Sanders totaled 16 points and six rebounds. Jakob Blakley shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Knights (7-14, 4-4) were led by Taeshaud Jackson, who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. David Jevtic added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Joey Niesman recorded 14 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

