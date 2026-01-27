Trent Mosquera scores 18 to lead Le Moyne to 87-74 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Trent Mosquera scored 18 points to help Le Moyne defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 87-74 on Monday night.

Mosquera also had six rebounds for the Dolphins (11-10, 6-2 Northeast Conference). Jakai Sanders totaled 16 points and six rebounds. Jakob Blakley shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Knights (7-14, 4-4) were led by Taeshaud Jackson, who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. David Jevtic added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Joey Niesman recorded 14 points and two steals.

By The Associated Press