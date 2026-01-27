Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
44.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

No. 4 Duke blows game open early in 2nd half, beats No. 20 Louisville 83-52 to stay perfect in ACC

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Louisville Duke Basketball

Louisville Duke Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Boozer had 19 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 4 Duke roll past No. 20 Louisville 83-52 on Monday night, giving the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite a sweep of its projected top challenger.

Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba II each added 15 points for the Blue Devils (19-1, 8-0 ACC), who scored 13 unanswered points spanning halftime to assert control after leading by just one shortly before the break. That spurt was merely the start of turning this into a romp, with the Cardinals struggling to make much of anything while the Blue Devils dominated the glass and the paint and shot 50.8%.

Duke took its first meeting with the team picked to finish second in the ACC on Jan. 6, rallying from 12 down on the road and shooting 70.8% (17 of 24) in the second half. The Blue Devils left no doubt in this one on the way to their 27th straight home win, which pushed them to 7-1 against AP Top 25 foes.

Ryan Conwell scored 18 points to lead the Cardinals (14-6, 4-4), who went 3 for 22 from the field over a roughly 15-minute stretch that carried into the second half. Louisville finished the game shooting 29.6%.

Louisville freshman and top NBA draft prospect Mikel Brown Jr. didn’t play in the first meeting while missing six weeks with a back injury. He returned in Saturday’s win against Virginia Tech but followed with a rough debut in Cameron Indoor Stadium, going 0 for 8 in the first half while finishing with seven points on 1-of-13 shooting with three turnovers.

Up next

Louisville: The Cardinals host SMU on Saturday.

Duke: The Blue Devils visit Virginia Tech on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.