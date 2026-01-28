Skip to main content
No. 14 Baylor women hold off Houston 82-66 for 8th straight win

By AP News

WACO, Texas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 25 points, Bella Fontleroy added a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 14 Baylor held off Houston’s late surge for an 82-66 victory on Tuesday night for the Bears’ eighth straight win.

Houston had trailed by double digits since midway through the second quarter but used a 14-6 run to cut the deficit to 71-64 with 5:17 remaining. Baylor scored the next 11 points to seal it.

Littlepage-Buggs shot 10 of 11 from the floor, 5 of 6 for the line and grabbed eight rebounds. Fontleroy made three of the Bears’ six 3-pointers. Taliah Scott added 14 points and Kyla Abraham scored 10 for Baylor (19-3, 8-1 Big 12).

Kyndall Hunter Amirah and Abdur-Rahim Houston scored 17 points apiece for Houston (6-14, 0-9). Briana Peguero chipped in with 14 points and had seven assists.

Scott’s 3-pointer stretched Baylor’s lead to 25-13 with 6:54 remaining in the second quarter. The Bears had their largest lead, 58-37, with 1:43 to play in the third quarter.

Baylor is 5-0 against Houston in Big 12 play.

Up next

Houston: Host Cincinnati on Sunday.

Baylor: At No. 22 West Virginia on Sunday.

