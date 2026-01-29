Skip to main content
Bliss puts up 23 as Delaware downs New Mexico State 73-64

By AP News

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Christian Bliss had 23 points in Delaware’s 73-64 win over New Mexico State on Wednesday.

Bliss also contributed six rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (6-14, 2-7 Conference USA). Tyler Houser went 6 of 13 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Justyn Fernandez shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points. The Fightin’ Blue Hens snapped a five-game losing streak.

Anthony Wrzeszcz led the Aggies (10-10, 3-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Jayland Randall added 14 points for New Mexico State. Julius Mims finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

A 16-3 run in the first half gave Delaware an 11-point lead. The teams entered the break with Delaware ahead 34-24, while Houser led in scoring with 11 points. Bliss’ 17-point second half helped Delaware finish off the nine-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

