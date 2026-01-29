Dudley scores 20 in Louisiana Tech’s 69-59 win over UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — DJ Dudley scored 20 points as Louisiana Tech beat UTEP 69-59 on Wednesday night.

Dudley had five rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-8, 5-4 Conference USA). Scooter Williams Jr. added 14 points and five rebounds while shooting 4 of 10 from the field and 5 for 8 from the free-throw line. Avery Thomas shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Elijah Jones led the Miners (7-14, 3-7) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and two steals. Kaseem Watson added 20 points for UTEP. Jamal West had 10 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Louisiana Tech near the midway point of the first half and did not trail again. Dudley led the Bulldogs with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-27 at the break. Louisiana Tech used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 52-38 with 12:23 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press