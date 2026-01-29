Skip to main content
Dixon-Waters scores 16 as San Diego State defeats Colorado State 73-50

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reese Dixon-Waters’ 16 points helped San Diego State defeat Colorado State 73-50 on Wednesday night.

Dixon-Waters went 7 of 9 from the field for the Aztecs (15-5, 9-1 Mountain West Conference). Pharaoh Compton scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Miles Byrd shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding three steals.

Jevin Muniz finished with nine points and five assists for the Rams (12-9, 3-7). Josh Pascarelli added eight points for Colorado State. Jase Butler finished with seven points.

San Diego State took the lead with 6:54 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Dixon-Waters led the Aztecs with nine points in the first half to help put them up 33-27 at the break. San Diego State pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 17 points. The Aztecs outscored Colorado State by 17 points in the final half, as Compton led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

