House’s 21 lead Furman over Samford 78-73

By AP News

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Tom House’s 21 points helped Furman defeat Samford 78-73 on Thursday.

House shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Paladins (15-7, 6-3 Southern Conference). Alex Wilkins scored 20 points while going 7 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Ben Vanderwal shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Jadin Booth led the way for the Bulldogs (10-12, 3-6) with 23 points. Dylan Faulkner added 19 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Samford. Kam Martin finished with 14 points.

House scored nine points in the first half for Furman, which led 35-33 at the break. Furman went on a 14-3 run to make it a 51-39 lead with 13:23 left in the half. Wilkins scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

