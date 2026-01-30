Grace VanSlooten scores 17 and No. 13 Michigan State women beat Purdue 86-65

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Grace VanSlooten scored 17 points, Kennedy Blair had 15 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals, and No. 13 Michigan State beat Purdue 86-65 on Thursday night.

Michigan State took control during a 12-0 run late in the first quarter to build a 27-12 lead. The Spartans also held Purdue to just eight points in the second quarter to extend their lead to 50-23 at the break. The Boilermakers were 2-of-16 shooting in the second quarter.

VanSlooten scored eight points in the third quarter and Michigan State’s lead did not drop below 20 points in the second half.

It was the most points Michigan State has scored in a Big Ten game this season.

Inés Sotelo added 12 points and Jalyn Brown scored 11 for Michigan State (19-2, 8-2 Big Ten). Former Boilermaker Rashunda Jones struggled in her return to West Lafayette after playing two seasons for Purdue. Jones was held to five points on 2-of-12 shooting for the Spartans.

Avery Gordon made 9 of 11 shots for 20 points to lead Purdue (11-10, 3-7). Madison Layden-Zay scored 18 points and made six 3-pointers. Hila Karsh added 10 points.

Michigan State has won five of the last six overall meetings with Purdue, and five straight at Mackey Arena.

Up next

Michigan State: Returns home to play No. 9 Michigan on Sunday.

Purdue: Goes on the road to face Minnesota on Sunday.

