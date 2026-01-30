Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Olivia Miles has 20 points and 6 assists, No. 12 TCU women beat Kansas 79-77

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles had 20 points and six assists, Donovyn Hunter added 15 points, and No. 12 TCU never trailed Thursday night in a 79-77 win over Kansas.

TCU starters Clara Silva and Marta Suarez fouled out 32 seconds apart on back-to-back offensive fouls with a little more than five minutes to play and Miles fouled out in the closing seconds. Suarez had 13 points and eight rebounds and Silva added nine points for TCU (20-2, 8-1 Big 12).

Kansas, which went into the game shooting 36% (second in the Big 12) from 3-point range, made a season-low two 3s on 12 attempts.

Jaliya Davis, the four-time reigning Big 12 freshman of the week, had 29 points — her ninth 20-point performance in 12 games played this season — and nine rebounds for Kansas (13-9, 3-7). The 6-foot-3 Davis, who made 11 of 19 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line Thursday, is averaging 22.7 points since she returned from a lower-leg injury on New Year’s Day in a 79-72 loss to West Virginia.

S’Mya Nichols added 24 points for the Jayhawks.

Kansas scored nine of the first 11 fourth-quarter points, seven by Davis, to trim its deficit to 67-65 with 3:58 remaining but Miles answered with a three-point play and Clara Bielefeld hit a 3-pointer that gave the Horned Frogs a six-point lead with 2:14 to go. Miles added a short pull-up jumper with 18 seconds left before Veronica Sheffey made a free throw that made it 78-74 with nine seconds left.

Up next

Kansas: The Jayhawks host Colorado on Sunday.

TCU: The Horned Frogs play Sunday at No. 21 Texas Tech.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.