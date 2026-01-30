Frazier has 17 as Central Connecticut takes down Wagner 62-55

Skip to main content
By AP News

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Max Frazier had 17 points in Central Connecticut’s 62-55 win over Wagner on Thursday.

Frazier shot 7 of 8 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Blue Devils (11-9, 5-4 Northeast Conference).

Travis Gray led the way for the Seahawks (6-13, 1-7) with 17 points. Nick Jones added 10 points for Wagner. Binael Basil finished with eight points and eight rebounds. The loss is the Seahawks’ seventh straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

