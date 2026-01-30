Jaloni Cambridge scores 29, No. 11 Ohio State women beat Wisconsin 81-58

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge scored 21 of her 29 points in the second half, Elsa Lemmila had 14 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks, and No. 11 Ohio State beat Wisconsin 81-58 on Thursday night.

Ohio State (19-3, 8-2 Big Ten) has won five straight against Wisconsin to lead the series 57-18.

Chance Gray added 10 points for the Buckeyes.

Cambridge scored 13 points in the last four minutes, 18 seconds of the third quarter, which included a 3-pointer that capped a 19-6 run and gave Ohio State a 56-45 lead going into the fourth. Cambridge then made a layup, a jumper and a 3 that pushed the lead to 18 with 8:27 left in the game.

Destiny Howell led Wisconsin (13-9, 5-6) with 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting, 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

The Badgers made four 3-pointers — two by Howell — in the first five minutes before Kyrah Daniels hit a jumper that gave Wisconsin a nine-point lead with 2:33 left in the first quarter.

The Buckeyes trailed 23-17 at the end of the first quarter, but limited Wisconsin to five second-quarter points and then outscored the Badgers 52-30 after the intermission — Ohio State’s seventh 50-point second half this season.

Ohio State freshman Kylee Kitts, who redshirted at Florida last season, missed her third consecutive game (shoulder). The 6-foot-4 Kitts started each of the first 19 games and averaged 9.3 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds per game this season.

Up next

Ohio State: The Buckeyes host Nebraska on Sunday.

Wisconsin: The Badgers host Indiana on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball