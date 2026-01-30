Davis scores 23 as James Madison takes down Troy 73-64

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Cliff Davis scored 23 points as James Madison beat Troy 73-64 on Thursday.

Davis shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 5 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Dukes (11-11, 4-6 Sun Belt Conference). Bradley Douglas scored 14 points, going 5 of 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Eddie Ricks III had 12 points.

Victor Valdes led the Trojans (15-7, 8-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, five assists and two blocks. Troy also got 12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, five steals and three blocks from Thomas Dowd. Theo Seng had 11 points and eight rebounds. The Trojans ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press