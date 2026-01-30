Skip to main content
Jones’ 27 lead Radford past Charleston Southern 84-75

By AP News

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Del Jones had 27 points in Radford’s 84-75 victory against Charleston Southern on Thursday.

Jones shot 8 for 22 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (12-11, 5-3 Big South Conference). Jaylon Johnson scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Dennis Parker Jr. had 16 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 11 from the line.

A’lahn Sumler led the way for the Buccaneers (11-12, 2-6) with 26 points. Charleston Southern also got 14 points and two steals from Brycen Blaine. The Buccaneers extended their losing streak to six straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

